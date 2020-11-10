Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 20,221 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,221 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Clorox worth $38,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 11.8% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 167.1% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Clorox by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Clorox by 18.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Clorox by 18.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.23.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $194.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.52 and its 200 day moving average is $214.13. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.31 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

In other Clorox news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $1,818,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,679,413.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,114 shares of company stock worth $9,216,128 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

