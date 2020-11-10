Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Given New $57.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Replimune Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Replimune Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.50.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 3.23. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,042,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,250 over the last ninety days. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 519.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 43.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at $217,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

