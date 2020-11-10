Reviewing Mastery Education (OTCMKTS:PEDH) & Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Mastery Education (OTCMKTS:PEDH) and Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.9% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Mastery Education shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Mastery Education has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mastery Education and Grand Canyon Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastery Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Grand Canyon Education 0 0 5 0 3.00

Grand Canyon Education has a consensus target price of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.23%. Given Grand Canyon Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grand Canyon Education is more favorable than Mastery Education.

Profitability

This table compares Mastery Education and Grand Canyon Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastery Education N/A N/A N/A Grand Canyon Education 31.11% 18.04% 14.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mastery Education and Grand Canyon Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastery Education N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grand Canyon Education $778.64 million 5.09 $259.17 million $5.58 15.02

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than Mastery Education.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Mastery Education on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mastery Education Company Profile

Mastery Education develops and sells print and online educational materials for the K-12 school market. The company offers its educational materials, primarily under the Measuring Up brand. Mastery Education was founded in 1989 and is based in Saddle Brook, New Jersey.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services. It also offers marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, media planning and strategy, video, and data science and analysis services; and back office services comprising finance and accounting, human resources, audit, procurement services. The company, through its subsidiary, Orbis Education Services, LLC, supports healthcare education programs for 22 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

