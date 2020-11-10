RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of RMI stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

