Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.45-8.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.98. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-9% yr/yr to $6.71-6.90, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.64 billion.Rockwell Automation also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.45-8.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup raised Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $216.22.

NYSE ROK opened at $254.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $267.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

