Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Pivotal Research

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price increased by Pivotal Research from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ROKU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, 140166 raised their target price on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $221.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.97 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Roku has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $255.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $17,016,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $68,430.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,430.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,317 shares of company stock valued at $53,748,713 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 225.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 153.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

