Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $30.70 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RDS/A. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a sector perform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDS/A opened at $30.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

