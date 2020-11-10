Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 5,184 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $14,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $197.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $1,119,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,917 shares in the company, valued at $77,215,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $965,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 167,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,290,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup boosted their price target on DocuSign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on DocuSign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DocuSign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.71.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

