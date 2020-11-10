Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,521 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $13,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.5% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,468 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 19.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,820 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 11,174 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.93.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.