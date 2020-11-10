Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,146 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $90,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $52,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

NYSE DIS opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $257.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.81. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

