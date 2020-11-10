Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $7.96 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 71.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 164.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in Corteva by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

