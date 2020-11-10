Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $9.76 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 320,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.47.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

