Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Sysco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.72. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.06, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Edward Jones raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

