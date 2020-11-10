Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Raised to $81.00 at HC Wainwright

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAGE. Wedbush upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.90.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $155.33.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

