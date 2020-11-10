Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates $89.00 Price Target for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) has been assigned a $89.00 price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 23.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.43.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $117.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,881.25 and a beta of 2.43. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $197.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.86.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Seth Goldman sold 127,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $18,463,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $1,565,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,127,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,094 shares of company stock valued at $29,010,128. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. State Street Corp boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 764.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

