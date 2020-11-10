Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,197,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of Schlumberger worth $18,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 130.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 131.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 97.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 62.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

