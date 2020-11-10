Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 200.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

SCHF stock opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

