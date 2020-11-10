Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,500 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.23% of QTS Realty Trust worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QTS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,980,000 after acquiring an additional 180,073 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

QTS traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.97. 1,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,968. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.12 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $1,924,197.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,886,718.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 16,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $1,161,792.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,816 shares of company stock worth $6,566,142 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on QTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.87.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

