Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Visa by 6.7% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 26,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 16.5% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 27,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.3% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $211.65. The company had a trading volume of 44,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,050,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.45 and a 200 day moving average of $194.99. The company has a market cap of $413.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

