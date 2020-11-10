Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.99. 957,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,246,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

