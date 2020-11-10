Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 9,126 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,126 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,710,172. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $201.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

