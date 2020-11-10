Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.13% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Shares of OHI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,140. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

