Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.85. The stock had a trading volume of 271,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,172,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a PE ratio of 112.32 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $123,336,741.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,870 shares of company stock worth $14,078,501. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

