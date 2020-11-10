Sierra Metals (SMTS) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Sierra Metals (NYSE: SMTS) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sierra Metals to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Metals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Metals 2.03% 9.01% 4.70% Sierra Metals Competitors -67.02% 1.04% -0.75%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sierra Metals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Metals Competitors 652 1864 1967 105 2.33

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 25.65%. Given Sierra Metals’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sierra Metals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.6% of Sierra Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sierra Metals has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Metals’ competitors have a beta of 0.66, indicating that their average share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sierra Metals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Metals $229.04 million $4.43 million 17.79 Sierra Metals Competitors $5.05 billion $629.01 million -10.70

Sierra Metals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Metals. Sierra Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sierra Metals beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc. focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru. The company was formerly known as Dia Bras Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Metals Inc. in December 2012. Sierra Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

