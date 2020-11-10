Silver Lake Advisory LLC Buys 2,431 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 3.1% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,715,051,000 after buying an additional 863,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after buying an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $186.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 lifted their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

