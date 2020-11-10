Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 309.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,209 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,738,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,170,280,000 after buying an additional 2,212,644 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,280,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,519 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,889,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,250,000 after purchasing an additional 482,150 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,234,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,887,000 after purchasing an additional 334,000 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $156.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

