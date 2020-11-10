Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Snap reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Snap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $56,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,273,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,894,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 14,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $318,042.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,474,936 shares in the company, valued at $31,843,868.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,532,705 shares of company stock worth $172,239,148.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Snap by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after buying an additional 2,406,587 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Snap by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,560,000 after buying an additional 1,009,894 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Snap by 239.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after buying an additional 8,557,956 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Snap in the second quarter worth $12,299,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Snap by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,266,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,290,000 after buying an additional 815,953 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP stock opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $45.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 1.52.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

