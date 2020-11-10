Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Down 9.5%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s stock price fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $239.00 and last traded at $239.84. 2,954,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 3,181,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. JMP Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.95.

Get Snowflake alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.31.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $384,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $454,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $8,418,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $1,217,000.

Snowflake Company Profile (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.