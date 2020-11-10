SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 610.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.88.

Shares of SEDG opened at $231.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.99. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $317.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $1,224,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,947 shares in the company, valued at $76,147,810.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $2,588,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,390,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,851 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,271. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

