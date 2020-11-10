SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $291.72 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $182.10 and a 52 week high of $299.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.29.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.