Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Sets New 52-Week High at $145.53

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.53 and last traded at $145.53, with a volume of 1300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.53.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPXSF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.49.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.