Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.45–0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.5. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.4-131.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.98 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY20 guidance to ($0.45)-($0.44) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPT. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Sprout Social stock opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $55,861.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 7,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $323,497.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,691,880 shares of company stock worth $102,861,047.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

