Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.45)-($0.44) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.50). The company issued revenue guidance of $131.4-131.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.94 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to -0.45–0.44 EPS.
Sprout Social stock opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $51.57.
Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.
In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $2,939,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $136,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,691,880 shares of company stock worth $102,861,047.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.