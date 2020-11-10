Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.45)-($0.44) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.50). The company issued revenue guidance of $131.4-131.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.94 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.45–0.44 EPS.

Sprout Social stock opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.10.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $2,939,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $136,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,691,880 shares of company stock worth $102,861,047.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.