Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.11–0.1 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.8-35.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.08 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.45–0.44 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPT. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Shares of NYSE SPT opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 7,401 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $323,497.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $52,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,691,880 shares of company stock valued at $102,861,047.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

