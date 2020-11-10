State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in State Street by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in State Street by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 30.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $70.10 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.31.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

