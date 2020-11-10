Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,488 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,245% compared to the typical volume of 185 call options.

EUFN stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,577,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,134,000 after buying an additional 1,137,712 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 140,954 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 573,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 399,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 24,888 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

