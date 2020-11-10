Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 6,025 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,530% compared to the typical volume of 166 put options.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin purchased 8,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $49,569.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,792,530 shares in the company, valued at $33,828,375.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 112.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 164,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 87,180 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OVID. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovid Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.04.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $291.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

