Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:STBI)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS STBI opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. Sturgis Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Sturgis Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, trust, custodial, and agency accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD) and individual retirement accounts.

