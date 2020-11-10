Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has decreased its dividend payment by 52.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 49.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Shares of RGR stock opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.42. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $90.74.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,889 shares of company stock worth $1,812,535. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.