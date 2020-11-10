Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.25

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.04.

Suruga Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products.

