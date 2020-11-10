Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.11% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of TARS opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $27.90.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.