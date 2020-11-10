The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in The AES were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in The AES by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The AES by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in The AES by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.8% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

The AES stock opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The AES Co. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $22.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The AES from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

