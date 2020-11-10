The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of BKGFY opened at $59.93 on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $77.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

