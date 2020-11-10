The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Reduced by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

