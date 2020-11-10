The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1,047.9% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $7,887,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The Hershey during the second quarter worth about $5,625,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 298.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $149.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.05. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $161.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.13.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.