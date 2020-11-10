The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Shares Down 11.8%

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)’s share price was down 11.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $155.28 and last traded at $155.64. Approximately 595,548 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 434,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.47.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.71.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,187,000 after buying an additional 661,231 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,955,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,271,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,868,000 after purchasing an additional 347,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,758,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,863,000 after purchasing an additional 194,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 511,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,774,000 after purchasing an additional 109,425 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

