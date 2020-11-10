Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating and a $550.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $481.13.

TMO stock opened at $484.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $192.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,337 shares of company stock worth $15,440,522. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

