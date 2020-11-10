TheStreet Upgrades Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) to “B”

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
PRIM stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $23.53.
In other news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,586.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,293 shares in the company, valued at $556,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 6.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter worth $110,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 77.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 28,893 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 56.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 326,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 117,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 29.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.
See Also: Basic Economics
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.