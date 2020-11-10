TheStreet Upgrades Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) to “B”

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

PRIM stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $23.53.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,586.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,293 shares in the company, valued at $556,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 6.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter worth $110,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 77.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 28,893 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 56.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 326,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 117,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 29.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

