Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.80

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.09.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice drinks, and bottled water, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.