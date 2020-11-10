Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.85

Shares of Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tosoh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14.

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

